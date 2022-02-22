Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.37). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 884,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,355. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,201,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

