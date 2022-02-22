Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

