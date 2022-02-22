Glendon E. French III Sells 12,500 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 535,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,754. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
