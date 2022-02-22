eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,755 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.

eBay stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.