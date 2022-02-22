eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,755 Shares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.

eBay stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.