eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,755 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00.
eBay stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.
EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.