Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 7,854 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,531. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

