Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 156,860 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHW stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 7,000,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,259. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

