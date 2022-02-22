$1.60 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,980. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.