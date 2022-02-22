Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. 2,452,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,070,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

