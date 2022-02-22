Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.
Shares of NYSE FND traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. 2,452,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.