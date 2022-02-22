Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.84 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 259,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.