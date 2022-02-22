Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 621,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,052. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $11,371,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

