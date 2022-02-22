Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 953,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

