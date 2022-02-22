Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $142.87 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 15,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. Civeo has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $320.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.33.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.