$0.67 EPS Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JJSF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. 71,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.15. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

