Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $161.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.