Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SWN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,341,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,311,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,869,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

