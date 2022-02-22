Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $117.17

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
PNFP stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,980. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.
In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.
