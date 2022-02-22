QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $711,084.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

