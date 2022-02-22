Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

SPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 1,352,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,863. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,772 shares of company stock worth $9,986,153 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

