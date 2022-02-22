Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.
SPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 1,352,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,863. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.
SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
