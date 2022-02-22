Dynamic Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.59 million and $69.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.22 or 0.06880012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00280535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.46 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00392069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00217370 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

