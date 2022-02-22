DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.640-$3.690 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 65,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

