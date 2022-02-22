Datamine Hits Market Cap of $254,018.19 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $254,018.19 and $14,126.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00293037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.01245282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,043 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

