Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.09 Million

Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $20.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $20.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $61.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.68 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

