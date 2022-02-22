Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DYAI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.