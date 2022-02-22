AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,491. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

