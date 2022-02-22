Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $27.31

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 226,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

