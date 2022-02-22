Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $27.31

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 226,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

