Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $27.31

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE LTHM traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 226,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
