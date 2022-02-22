Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,415. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

