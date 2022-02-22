Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$150.10 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.