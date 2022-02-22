Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.02.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 54,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

