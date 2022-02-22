Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post sales of $52.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $51.40 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $171.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $177.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.71 million, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $213.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,015. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.