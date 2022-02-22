Klever (KLV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785,159.00

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Klever has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $71.20 million and $785,159.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

