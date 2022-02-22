Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

