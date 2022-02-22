Kineko Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $6,947.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.