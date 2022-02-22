Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to “Equal Weight”

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

