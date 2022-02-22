Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:H traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 107,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

