$46.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce sales of $46.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.49 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

