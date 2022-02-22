Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

