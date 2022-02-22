Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Capstone Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.82 billion 3.38 $492.02 million $0.23 32.26 Capstone Mining $794.80 million 2.40 $12.56 million $0.54 8.55

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. Capstone Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unicharm and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 1 0 0 0 1.00 Capstone Mining 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 60.60%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Unicharm.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 9.76% 12.77% 8.14% Capstone Mining 28.54% 26.04% 15.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Unicharm has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Unicharm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products. These include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries. These include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Other segment manages commercial products that use nonwoven fabric. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

