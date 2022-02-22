Raymond James Increases Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$6.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:OPS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.86. The company had a trading volume of 289,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,681. The stock has a market cap of C$200.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

