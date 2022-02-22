StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.32

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,280,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.