Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.65. 40,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

