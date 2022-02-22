Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.
Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,532. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.07.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
