Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,532. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

