Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $65.17

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,600. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

