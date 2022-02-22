The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
