The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

