Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 206476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $653.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -825.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 474,832 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

