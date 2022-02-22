Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.97 and had previously closed at $53.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.
