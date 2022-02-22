Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.97 and had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

