Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABST shares. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,459. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $462.17 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Absolute Software by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.