Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 25,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 168,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

