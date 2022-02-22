DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $241.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.26 million to $244.50 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,220.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

