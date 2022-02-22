DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $241.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.26 million to $244.50 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,220.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.
DBRG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
