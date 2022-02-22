Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

